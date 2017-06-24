Deadheading will keep your garden fresh

Many people ask what the term deadheading means. In the simplest of terms, it means to remove all dead flowers from the plant. In performing this task, you will increase the length and amount of flowers your plant will produce. It may take some time, but the effort is worth it.

I always suggest that people start deadheading with the first faded blooms in the garden. This could be with flowers as early as the tulips and daffodils. Once the blooms have faded, cut the bloom about an inch down the stem so the plant does not produce a seed pod. All of the energy will go back into the bulb where it belongs and allows the bulb to increase in size. Leaving a seed head on will actually cause the bulb to shrink as it is expending its energy toward this seed production.

All perennials benefit from this technique and many will send up a second round of flowers later in the season for additional color. Perennials that benefit from deadheading are delphiniums, Shasta daisies, salvia, bleeding heart, painted daisies, roses and poppies to name a few. So often people think most perennials only bloom once, but with the right removal of old flower stems, many can be enticed into blooming again.

Annuals are our plants that bloom all season, but if the plant becomes laden with too many seed heads, the plant will shut down and die. Start when the plant is young and only has one or two dead blooms and snip them off daily. It may seem time consuming, but really may only take a half an hour a day and it is the perfect time to get up close and personal with your garden and the plants that are in it. Make the process fun and discover new things in the garden along the way. I always feel the garden is a good area to release your tensions and just bond with nature once again in its most simple of terms.

There are some new varieties of annuals that don’t necessarily benefit from deadheading as they are self-cleaning and their light seed formation does not hinder the plant. Most of us are familiar with wave petunias and superbenas (type of verbena). These produce many, many flowers and very little seed — the ultimate when it comes to blooming plants!

When deadheading, make sure you have the appropriate tool to make it quick and easy. I have a thin-ended pruner that has very sharp blades. It can get into tight spots without wrecking the plant. Snip the fading blooms just below the bloom head or directly above the last leaf on that stem. A clean and sharp cut will cause it to heal quickly and encourage the plant to produce more and more blooms while allowing it to become more full and bushy.

Vegetable gardens respond in very much the same way, but not with the removal of flowers, but with the removal of the produce that is created. The more you pick beans off your plant, the more it is encouraged to produce. If you leave them, the plant yellows and dies and the beans get ripe and dry and fall to the ground. Peas are very similar along with peppers, tomatoes, zucchini and cucumbers. This does not work with one-time producers of corn, radish, carrots, and beets. If you want a great deal of garden produce for the season, keep picking the product as it becomes ripe and it will produce till frost.

Our yards and gardens will always take a little bit of work, but I find that if you keep up with it a little at a time each day, the work rarely feels overwhelming. Often people think hours per day are spent in my gardens, but the reality of it is really only about an hour and half of that is to relax and de-stress.

If you are looking to keep your gardens fresh and colorful throughout the entire growing season, give deadheading a fair chance and you will be very happy with the results you see. Many plants bloom non-stop till the autumn frosts move in and to me that is worth every effort. Our season is short; spend it outdoors doing the things you enjoy the most. For me, that is being in the yard bonding with nature. If you feel you need a break from all the work, then invite some friends over to pull you to the deck, that is always a sure cure for work … or is that the reward?

