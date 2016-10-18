3-D mammograms increase chances of early detection

Hoffman said she religiously gets a mammogram every year at Jamestown Regional Medical Center. She has made the trip since her early 30s because her mother and grandmother both had breast cancer, Hoffman said.

Hoffman said her mother passed away from breast cancer when she was 4 years old.

“I knew it was a big risk for me, and I wanted to take care of myself,” Hoffman said. “I don’t want my children to grow up without a mother like I did.”

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during her life, according to the American Cancer Society.

The key to preventing breast cancer deaths is early detection, said Diane Nelson, Jamestown Regional Medical Center radiology manager. Regular mammograms, especially 3-D screenings, are the best way to catch cancer early, she said.

JRMC received its 3-D mammography machine three years ago, Nelson said.

“When we got it, we were the first in the state, and the only to offer 3-D in the state for over a year,” Nelson said. “That’s something we’re proud of.”

Mammography tech Heather Ziman said the machine takes up to 400 pictures of the breast from four different angles that can be stacked together and viewed as a 3-D reconstruction. Ziman said the high resolution images layered together make it easier to see cancer.

Nelson said the 3-D reconstruction allows radiologists to see cancers in the breast as early as stage zero, something a woman may not be able to feel during a self-check.

According to the Stutsman County Community Health Profile 2015 from the North Dakota Department of Health, 32.2 percent of women 40 and older in Stutsman County have not had mammogram in the past two years. In North Dakota, 26.4 percent of women over 40 have not received the regular screening.

Nelson said some women use various reasons not to get a mammogram. Women can be afraid of what they might find, they feel healthy, or they focus on caring for others and put their own health on the backburner, Nelson said. Costs are also a concern. But JRMC has women covered.

The “No Excuses” program was created by JRMC, Central Valley Health District and North Dakota Women’s Way to fund breast cancer screenings. The program covers mammograms for uninsured or underinsured women, Nelson said. Many insurance providers only cover the cost of a 2-D mammogram, but the program also pays the difference so all women can get a 3-D mammogram.

Nelson said making 3-D mammograms affordable for everyone is important and allows the hospital to provide the care the community needs and deserves.

Sanford Health Clinic in Jamestown also offers 3-D mammograms.

JRMC is hosting a “No Excuses” screening and mammogram day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 29. If a patient does not have a primary care physician, she will receive a physical exam from a Central Valley Health District provider before the mammogram. No appointment is needed, but women are welcome to schedule in advance by calling 952-4878.

