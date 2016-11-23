Stutsman County FSA donates to Backpack for Kids program

As part of its annual holiday giving campaign, the FSA staff chooses to donate to local programs and gives back to the community.

The Weekend Backpack for Kids provides a backpack filled with nutritious food to meet the needs of hungry children at times when other resources are not available each weekend. There are currently 66 children being helped through this program in Jamestown, according to Sarah Oberlander, Community Action Region VI Food Pantry coordinator.

The Farm Service Agency works closely with agriculture producers to assist them in feeding all of America.

“The Weekend Backpack for Kids program ties well with our agricultural mission,” said Andy Zink, Stutsman County Farm Service Agency executive director. “We are pleased to support Community Action’s efforts to help families meet the nutritous needs of their children.”

The Stutsman County U.S. Department of Agriculture Service Center is also currently conducting a food drive to support the food pantry. Anyone who is interested in contributing may drop nonperishable food items at the FSA office at 1301 Business Loop E from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Safe Shelter provides a variety of services to those individuals who are victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Stutsman and Foster counties. Some of the services provided are 24-hour crisis intervention, advocacy, emergency shelter for victims and their children, counseling, referral and coordination of services. All services are free.

Stutsman County FSA staff members said they are happy to support a much-needed program and recognize the good work Safe Shelter provides.