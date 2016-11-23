Two dozen attend insurance forum

Prior to or after a hospital visit, families sometimes face unexpected financial bills.

“Purchasing insurance can be confusing,” said Alison Kennison, Jamestown Regional Medical Center patient financial services manager. “We hope we helped this small group understand what to look for in a policy and what questions to ask.”

Some of those questions include: How much will I have to pay for medical care, including premiums, deductibles and coinsurance and co-pays? Are these individual or family deductibles/limits? Can I keep my current doctors? What preventative services are offered? What preventative services are offered? Well-child? Mammo-

event.

grams? Colonoscopy?

If residents want to make a change to their coverage, they have until their enrollment deadline to make changes. Enrollment dates vary, but for most plans, the deadline is around Thanksgiving.

Kennison said she and her team have experienced tough conversations with people who’ve gotten sick or injured and then are unprepared.

“These conversations are heartbreaking,” she said. “Residents purchased insurance and think they’re covered. But they don’t realize that in many cases they have to pay a deductible before the insurance kicks in. Deductibles can vary from $250 to $10,000. That’s a lot of money, especially when you or a loved one is sick.”

For more information, call Kennison at 952-4556.