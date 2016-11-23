Diabetes prevention program can improve health, reduce risk

What is prediabetes?

This means your blood glucose, or blood sugar, levels are higher than normal, but not high enough to be classified as diabetes. Individuals with prediabetes are not only at a greater risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, but also other diseases, such as heart disease and stroke. The good news is prediabetes can oftentimes be reversed; Type 2 diabetes cannot.

What are the risk factors for prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes?

An individual that fits any of the risk factors below may be at a greater risk for developing prediabetes or Type 2 diabetes.

* Overweight

* 45 years of age or older

* Parent or sibling has Type 2 diabetes

* Physically active less than three times per week

* Gave birth to a baby that weighed more than 9 pounds

* Had gestational diabetes (diabetes while pregnant)

* African American, Hispanic/Latino Americans, American Indians, Pacific Islander and some Asian-American ethnicities

To help individuals with prediabetes or who are at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, the North Dakota State University Extension Service’s Stutsman County office, Essentia Health and Central Valley Health District are teaming up to deliver a diabetes prevention program. In this program, you will take control of your health and start making positive lifestyle changes with the help of trained lifestyle coaches and fun, engaging support groups. There will be 24 sessions as part of the program, including 16 weekly meetings followed by eight monthly sessions. Some session topics will be:

* “Be a Fat and Calorie Detective”

* “Ways to Eat Less Fat & Fewer Calories”

* “Move Those Muscles”

* “Being Active: A Way of Life”

* “Take Charge of What’s Around You”

* “Four Keys to Healthy Eating Out”

* “Talk Back to Negative Thoughts”

* “The Slippery Slope of Lifestyle Change”

* “Ways to Stay Motivated”

The program will kick off on Jan. 23 at the NDSU Extension Service’s Stutsman County office from noon to 1 p.m. There is a $50 registration fee to attend the program, and preregistration is required. To register, contact the Central Valley Health District at 252-8130.

Christina Rittenbach is an extension agent with the NDSU Extension Service-Stutsman County. She can be reached at (701) 252-9030 or christina.rittenbach@ndsu.edu.