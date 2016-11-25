UPC deacons donate food for backpack program

The Weekend Backpacks for Kids Program was developed to address the need for healthy food for children over the weekend.

Backpacks are filled with "kid-friendly" foods such as cereal, granola/yogurt bars, fruit cups, applesauce, pudding, canned dinners, peanut butter, jelly and bread. Backpacks are delivered to the schools on Friday or the last day of each school week. Community Action works together with the schools to determine who is in need of the backpacks.

Families have to call in requesting their child be part of the program. Financial donations are also accepted for this program.

Deacons in the Presbyterian Church (USA) lead the church in its ministries of compassion - distributing aid and caring directly for the poor, the sick, refugees and prisoners - and justice, working for equity in society. October was the month deacons were available to members of the UPC congregation to assist with tasks getting ready for winter that a person might have difficulty doing by themselves such as bringing in lawn furniture, putting filters into a furnace, etc.