Life coaches offer women’s outing

Mandy B. Anderson, Big Blue Couch Coaching CEO and co-founder, will take the stage with her best friend and Big Blue Couch Coaching co-founder, Raychel Chumley, for a series of presentations that foster confidence, self-worth, faith, healthy relationships and conflict resolution.

“There isn’t another girls’ day like it,” Anderson said. “Our Beautiful Wholeness event allows women to get real about who they’re designed to be. We provide an authentic and safe atmosphere where women can acknowledge doubts and fears and garner tools to overcome them.”

The tools shared by Anderson and Chumley combine women’s professional training as certified life coaches with their personal experience in overcoming trials.

Anderson has endured life-threatening cystic fibrosis, complete loss of belongings and overwhelming debt. She teaches women how to stand firm when others crumble, finding persistence and purpose in painful circumstances.

Such circumstances for Chumley included a broken home in childhood, a near-fail marriage as an adult and years of paralyzing perfectionism, anxiety and depression.

When life was at its worst, Anderson and Chumley said they found comfort in the Bible and embraced a friend on an actual “Big Blue Couch.” They said that this seasoned piece of furniture now serves as an emblem of empowerment for them and other women on their own journeys to becoming beautifully whole.

