Blood drive coordinators Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger and Fire Chief Jim Reuther with Team Law and Team Fire, respectively, sponsored the blood drive.

The three-day drive saw 212 people volunteer to donate blood and 178 were able to give. Sixty-two people gave blood on the automated 2RBC machine that collects two units of red blood cells which resulted in 233 total products.

Twenty-seven people volunteered for the first time. Team Law received 117 votes, and Team Fire received 95. Although Team Law got more votes, the real winners are the recipients in area hospitals who receive the blood collected from Jamestown, said Weldon Roberts, donor recruitment representative for United Blood Services.

Rhonda Saxberg, Robert Schlenvogt, Andrew Noreen, Robert Opp, Leroy Gross, Connie Jenkins and Sheldon Mohr assisted with recruiting donors and registration. Sponsors of the event included Cavendish Farms, R.M. Stoudt, Buffalo City Diesel, Qual Chiropractic, Stutsman Harley-Davidson, IDK Bar & Grill, Domino’s and Wildside Creations.

Law enforcement personnel with the Jamestown Police Department and Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office contributed funds from their “No-Shave November” to purchase door prizes that were given to two donors.