UJ Relay for Life this weekend

There is still time to sign up for the Relay for Life walk at the University of Jamestown this weekend.

A walk will be held from 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, to 1 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Larson Center on the UJ campus. UJ student Alyson Freitag, one of the walk’s organizers, said organizers are expecting 50 to 75 students to participate this year. The walk is open to anyone who wants to participate.

Freitag said the theme for this year’s walk is “movies,” and participants are encouraged to dress up as their favorite movie character. There will be food, games and other activities during the walk.

Relay for Life is a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

Admission is $2 without a commemorative T-shirt and $10 with a T-shirt. To sign up for the event, visit http://bit.ly/2kfgrYd.

The UJ Relay for Life walk is a separate event that is part of the Stutsman County Relay for Life that is scheduled for June 9 at the outdoor track on the UJ campus.