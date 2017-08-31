SENIOR MENU, ACTIVITIES SEPT. 4-8

James River Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday at noon at Center I and 11:30 a.m. at Gardenette and James House, and at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Streeter Senior Center in Streeter. Meal cost: suggested donation of $4 for those 60 and older; $6.75 for those under 60. Reserve at least one day in advance by calling 252-2882. Frozen meals are also available for people over 60 in Stutsman County.

Menu

Monday: Closed for Holiday - Labor Day Tuesday: parmesan chicken, potatoes au gratin, carrot krinkles, chilled plums Wednesday: hamburger goulash, green bean cuts, tangy coleslaw, chilled peach halves Thursday: roast turkey, whipped potato with gravy, capri vegetable, cranberry gelatin, pumpkin pie with topping Friday: Swiss steak, baked potato with sour cream, broccoli Normandy, chilled mandarin oranges *100 percent whole wheat bread, margarine, milk and coffee are served with all meals

Center I activities

419 5th St. NE Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday: Closed for Holiday - Labor Day Tuesday: noon, Montpelier club; 1 p.m., pinochle Wednesday: 9:30 a.m., Women’s Fellowship; 9:30 a.m., foot care; 1 p.m., bingo Thursday: 9 a.m., Bone Builders Friday: 1 p.m., pinochle

Gardenette activities

1321 Gardenette Drive Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday: Closed for Holiday - Labor Day Tuesday: 9:15 a.m., Bone Builders; noon, pool Wednesday: 10 a.m., choir; 1 p.m., Home League Thursday: 9:15 a.m., Bone Builders; 2 p.m., bingo