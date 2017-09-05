Freedom Walk set on Sept. 11

Following the walk, there will be a presentation by Service Guide Dogs of America at the club. Barbecues, chips, and bars will be available for a freewill offering with proceeds going to Guide Dogs of America.

Everyone in the community is invited to participate, and a special welcome is extended to all first responders and veterans of the global war on terrorism.

Patriot Day honors the memory of all lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, in the terrorist attacks on the U.S.

For more information, contact Phyllis Denchfield, council president, at the All Vet’s Club at 252-8994.