Wimbledon holds blood drive
A total of 34 people volunteered to donate blood, and 23 were able to give during Wimbledon’s Aug. 29 blood drive. Seven people gave blood on the automated 2RBC machine that collects two units of red blood cells which resulted in 30 total products.
Four people volunteered to donate for the first time.
RoseAnn Fehr coordinated the drive. North Dakota Women’s Study Club and American Legion Auxiliary sponsored and assisted with recruiting donors, publicity, providing refreshments and registering donors.
Others who assisted the day of the drive were: Marjorie Guscette, Mary Plumb, Doris Slag and Brian Fehr. Space to hold the drive was provided at the Community Center.
Blood drives help meet the needs of 68 hospitals in the region, according to United Blood Services. To make an appointment to donate, go to www.unitedbloodservices.org.