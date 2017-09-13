Wimbledon holds blood drive

Four people volunteered to donate for the first time.

RoseAnn Fehr coordinated the drive. North Dakota Women’s Study Club and American Legion Auxiliary sponsored and assisted with recruiting donors, publicity, providing refreshments and registering donors.

Others who assisted the day of the drive were: Marjorie Guscette, Mary Plumb, Doris Slag and Brian Fehr. Space to hold the drive was provided at the Community Center.

Blood drives help meet the needs of 68 hospitals in the region, according to United Blood Services. To make an appointment to donate, go to www.unitedbloodservices.org.