    Community Prayer to meet Saturday

    By Sun Staff Today at 7:38 a.m.
    The next Jamestown community prayer meeting will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 523 4th Ave. SE.

    All are welcome.

