Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
Jamestown Sun
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
Trump scales back tax cuts in new economic plan
Wall Street set to open lower as oil, banks weigh
Pipeline protests subside as criminal charges filed: Anonymous threats target state offi cials, authorities
In the record
Wall Street surges
More Topics
weather
crime
local
state
nation and world
records
business
sports
Headlines
Bradley sets new school record
Bounce back
Sports shorts for Sept. 15, 2016
Eagle recovering: Injured eagle may be released soon
Remembering Sept. 11
More Topics
prep
college
Jays
Jimmies
pro
amateur
outdoors
opinion
Headlines
Protesters should stop their unlawful activities
Support new UJ hockey program
Letter to the editor: Work together to complete diversion project
Letter to the editor: Protests raise questions about protesters
Judge hammers anti-pipeline arguments
More Topics
editorials
letters
columns
obituaries
Headlines
Doris Ryan Jordan
Sadie Hagen
Sandra Marie DeMott Norquist
Sadie Hagan
Margaret Wegenast
life
Headlines
Community Prayer to meet Saturday
Sculptor giving demonstrations Monday
26th Annual HOPE dinner set for Oct. 1
Germans from Russia program at St. Andrews church
Wimbledon church plans supper, bazaar
More Topics
food
garden
home
travel
religion
entertainment
community
Headlines
Community Calendar
Corrected -- Arts Park project the topic at Rotary
JPS Music Boosters
ND students urged to apply for Senate Youth Program
Gateway Council
More Topics
clubs
education
calendar
milestones
Headlines
Births
Medina class of 1986
Births for Sept. 6, 2016
Births 9-6
Births
More Topics
anniversaries
birthdays
births
engagements
reunions
weddings
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Community Prayer to meet Saturday
By
Sun Staff
Today at 7:38 a.m.
The next Jamestown community prayer meeting will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 523 4th Ave. SE.
All are welcome.
Explore related topics:
Life
religion
Trinity Lutheran Church
Advertisement
randomness