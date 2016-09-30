Presbyterian church sets special event

World Communion Sunday is on Sunday. It is a celebration observed by several Christian denominations, taking place on the first Sunday of every October that promotes Christian unity and ecumenical cooperation. It focuses on an observance of the Lord's Supper.

The public is invited to come to the 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday at United Presbyterian Church, 302 2nd Ave. SE. The church has invited people who speak different world languages to participate. After the service, join those attending in fellowship hall for refreshments and enjoy ethnic displays from around the world.