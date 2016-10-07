‘Believe’ series starts at Victory church

Victory Lutheran Church has begun its second year of a two-year curriculum and sermon series titled “Believe.” Home study life groups are meeting throughout the week.

Worship at Victory Lutheran either at 8:15 or 10:45 a.m. Listen to a presentation of these sermons each Sunday on KSJB AM at 10 a.m. or at Victory’s website, www.findvictory.org. Victory Lutheran now live streams its 10:45 a.m. service on Facebook as well.

Grounded in Scripture, Believe is a unique discipleship experience that illuminates 30 foundational beliefs, practices and virtues of the Christian faith.

Authored by Pastor Randy Frazee, Believe presents a key question, Scripture, concept and application for each week. All are challenged with the opportunity to talk about some very practical things often not discussed. The core of Believe is to know what one believes and why it matters.

All are welcome to participate. For more information, call the church office at 251-1570. Victory Lutheran Church is located at 510 9th Ave. SW.