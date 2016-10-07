Youth invited to Fifth Quarter Event

The Youth Ministries of Jamestown First Assembly would like to invite all students in grades 6-12 to its Fifth Quarter Event today. It will take place at the Slater Center immediately following the Blue Jays football game and run until midnight.

Come out for some pizza and pop, door prizes, games, hang out with friends, meet other students and have a blast.

Youth Ministries meets at the Slater Center, 805 17th St. SW, Jamestown, right next to Dale’s A-1 Auto Inc. For more information, call the church office at 252-4092.