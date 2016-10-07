Skip to main content
FUMC Women plan salad luncheon
By
Sun Staff
Today at 7:43 a.m.
First United Methodist Church Women are having their salad luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at 115 3rd St. SE.
The cost is $6 and funds will go to the Mission Program.
