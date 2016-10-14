BGMC Friday Night Thing at First Assembly
Jamestown First Assembly’s Kidz Konnect Ministry is hosting an event called “BGMC Friday Night Thing.” This event is designed for children ages kindergarten through fifth grade and is held once a month.
This month’s event will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. today. It will be an evening of crafts for boys and girls. A snack will be served. The cost to attend is $5.
Jamestown First Assembly is located at 1720 8th Ave. SW, across from Conlin’s Furniture. For more information, call the church at 252-4092.