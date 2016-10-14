Weather Forecast

    BGMC Friday Night Thing at First Assembly

    By Sun Staff Today at 7:25 a.m.
    Jamestown First Assembly’s Kidz Konnect Ministry is hosting an event called “BGMC Friday Night Thing.” This event is designed for children ages kindergarten through fifth grade and is held once a month.

    This month’s event will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. today. It will be an evening of crafts for boys and girls. A snack will be served. The cost to attend is $5.

    Jamestown First Assembly is located at 1720 8th Ave. SW, across from Conlin’s Furniture. For more information, call the church at 252-4092.

