Missions Convention Sunday at First Assembly

The Hernandezes work with 20 schools and over 6,000 children, helping to bring change to their lives. They said they have witnessed physical and spiritual healings in the children’s lives. They also get the opportunity to minister, equip and train future leaders, pastors and missionaries in Nicaragua.

The public is invited to attend. Jamestown First Assembly is located at 1720 8th Ave. SW, across from Conlin’s Furniture.

For more information, visit www.ourheartispeople.com or contact the church office at 252-4092.