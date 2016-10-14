Richman to speak at New Hope

His sermon topics are "Whose Am I? Bought with a Price" at 7 p.m. today, "Who Am I? The Value of One" at 7 p.m. Saturday and "Why Am I? An Ordinary Person with High Purpose" at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Richman and his wife, Mavis, are joined by Janis and Leva Diakonts from Latvia, who will be speaking about their lives as Christians under communism and through the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Musical guests include Chaplain Mark Haines on Friday night and Greg Hager on Saturday night.

Richman is originally from Tower City, N.D., and served as associate pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church in Jamestown for several years. He was the founding director of East European Missions Network.

Coffee and refreshments will be served after the evening presentations and at 10 a.m. Sunday after the 9 a.m. Sunday school led by the Richmans and Diakonts.

New Hope Free Lutheran Church is located at 407 4th. St. SE. All are welcome to attend.