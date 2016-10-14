Haak to speak at FCUCC

With offices and a distribution center in Fargo, Great Plains Food Bank serves all of North Dakota. Last year through partner networks such as soup kitchens, shelters and food pantries and other nonprofit organizations serving and distributing food to people in need the bank served 87,720 people. A donation of $1 pays for four meals for hungry families in North Dakota.

Great Plains also offers food recovery. Great Plains has teamed up with food industry partners who donate their surplus food and grocery produce. Last year more than 13 million pounds of shelf-stable, fresh produce and perishable food were distributed.

For those who want to learn more as well as church members the worship service starts at 11 a.m. followed by a potluck with Haak.

Donations are welcome. Make checks payable to FCUCC, and the church will forward all donations.

The church is located at 201 2nd St. SE. It is handicap accessible, and everyone is welcome to attend.