First Assembly to host Hymn Sing

Jamestown First Assembly invites everyone to its Hymn Sing at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The Hymn Sing will take place at the church and then be followed by a no-host lunch at a local eating establishment.

Jamestown First Assembly is located at 1720 8th Ave. SW, across from Conlin’s Furniture. For more information, call the church office at 252-4092.