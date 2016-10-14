Bazaar Saturday at Trinity Lutheran

Weather Forecast

    By Sun Staff Today at 7:34 a.m.
    The women of Trinity Lutheran Church in Jamestown will host their annual fall bazaar from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Fellowship Hall at the church.

    Baked goods, candy, canned goods, garden produce, plants, Scandinavian delicacies and white elephant items will be available for purchase.

    Barbecues, pie, coffee and cider will be served for $6, or attendees will have their choice of pie and beverage or barbecue and beverage for $3.

    Proceeds will fund projects of the women of Trinity as well as kitchen upkeep.

