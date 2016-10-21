Methodist church holds blood drive
Blood drive coordinator Joel Winckler, assisted by Karen Aman and St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, sponsored a blood drive on Oct. 13 in which 40 people volunteered to donate blood, and 29 were able to give. Seven people gave blood on the automated 2RBC machine that collects two units of red blood cells which resulted in 36 total products.
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church was also responsible for registering donors and providing refreshments. Others who assisted were Sandy Washburn, Ileene Albin, Darlene Diede, Lilian Junkett, Bluette Clancy, Carlla Maki, Kathy Aldinger, Grace Ottmar, Al Aman, Betty Brosz, Mary Walicski, Sherry McGuire, Larol McCoy, Ladene Nelson, Mayda Mueleer and Bernice Schauer. Radio stations KSJB, KSJZ, KQDJ and KISS helped promote the blood drive by providing publicity. Space to hold the drive was provided by St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.