Speakers scheduled at First Assembly

Adams has had a passion for children’s ministry for many years. She served as a children’s pastor for 11 years before she was called to Indonesia in 2014 to train leaders and work with the children of Indonesia.

The 6 p.m. worship service will feature Russ Tuttle, managing director of the “Stop Trafficking Project.” Tuttle grew up and spent much of his childhood and teenage years in India where his family served the people there as missionaries. This created within him the drive to serve those who are unable to help themselves. He is currently using his strengths to bring awareness to the crisis of human trafficking.

Jamestown First Assembly is located at 1720 8th Ave. SW, Jamestown. For more information, visit www.ourheartispeople.com or contact the church office at 252-4092.