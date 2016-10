The United Presbyterian Church Relay for Life team will hold a potato bake and silent auction from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, in fellowship hall at the church.

The silent auction will include housewares, food, decorations and a variety of items.

A freewill offering will be taken. All proceeds go to the Relay for Life team.

Attendees should use the northwest entry with glass doors. Attendees can use the elevator or steps to get to fellowship hall.