UPC to host music observance

An observance of the historical music heritage of the Protestant Reformation will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at United Presbyterian Church in Jamestown.

The service of music will include singing of congregational hymns from the heritage of 16th-century reformers John Calvin and Martin Luther. Luther and Calvin acknowledged the need for texts and music based on Scripture and relating to specific aspects of Christian belief in a poetic and musical style that would be accessible to to all worshippers. Many of these hymns have remained part of the worship traditions for some five centuries, being translated into English from original texts in German, French and Dutch.

The Sunday observance will be led from the historic Moeller pipe organ by organist David Morlock, under the auspices of the Society for the Preservation of the Lutheran Chorale.

United Presbyterian Church is located at 302 2nd Ave. SE.