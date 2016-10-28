Trunk or Treat set at Victory Lutheran

Victory Lutheran Church will host its 13th annual Trunk or Treat event Monday, Oct. 31, at the church.

Children, ages infant through 12, and their parents and grandparents are invited to experience this evening of safe Halloween fun and games.

Kids will have an opportunity to enjoy carnival games from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in fellowship hall. Everyone then gathers outside at 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot as kids “trunk or treat” from car trunk to car trunk filling their sacks with treats. The public is invited to come with their cars and trunks full of treats as well.

The Jamestown Police and Fire departments and Jamestown Area Ambulance will be at Victory Lutheran to hand out treats as well.

Victory Lutheran Church is located at 510 9th Ave. SW. For more information, call the office at 251-1570.