Halloween today at First Assembly

Jamestown First Assembly Breach Youth Group is having a “Treat-No-Tricking” event for students in sixth grade to 12th grade.

The event will be from 4 to 11 p.m. today at the Slater Center and will include pumpkin carving, food and fun. A portion of the evening will also be spent sharing and giving to people in the community.

The cost to attend is $10. The Slater Center is located at 805 17th St. SW, next to Dale’s A-1 Auto.

For more information, call the church office at 252-4092.