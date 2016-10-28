Bible talks planned at JRSC

Non-denominational Christian Bible talks are planned at the James River Senior Center, 419 5th St. NE, Jamestown. Enter the door on the west side of the building.

The talks are planned at 4 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 30, Nov. 6, 13, 20 and

27. The purpose of these messages is to share and encourage the faith, love and hope that Jesus shared with the world using the Bible as text. The Bible talks will also include a few hymns and a prayer.

Speakers will be Becky Kelbert and Janet Klenk.

Everyone is welcome. There will be no fees or collections. For more information, call (319) 939-0949.