St. James Basilica plans memorial Mass

The St. James Basilica Tabernacle Society is holding its annual Memorial Rosary and Mass at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the St. James Basilica in Jamestown. This special service offers remembrance of parishioners from the basilica and outlying parishes of St. Mathias in Windsor, St. Michael’s in Pingree and St. Margaret Mary Alacoque in Buchanan who have died this past year. The service will celebrate their lives and pray for them. Refreshments will be served following the Mass.