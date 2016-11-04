First Assembly to continue series
Jamestown First Assembly invites everyone to its Sunday services.
The Sunday morning service begins at 10:30. The current series, “Revelation - It’s All About Hope,” brings emphasis on how the truths from Revelation should impact people’s Christian walk, worship and witness for today’s turbulent times.
There are also Sunday school classes for all ages including six adult elective classes. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Sundays.
The evening worship service begins at 6. Everyone is welcome; come as you are. Transportation is available by calling 252-4092 and leaving a message.
For more information, go to www.ourheartispeople.com or call the church office. Jamestown First Assembly is located at 1720 8th Ave. SW, Jamestown, across from Conlin’s Furniture.