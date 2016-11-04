First Assembly to continue series

There are also Sunday school classes for all ages including six adult elective classes. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Sundays.

The evening worship service begins at 6. Everyone is welcome; come as you are. Transportation is available by calling 252-4092 and leaving a message.

For more information, go to www.ourheartispeople.com or call the church office. Jamestown First Assembly is located at 1720 8th Ave. SW, Jamestown, across from Conlin’s Furniture.