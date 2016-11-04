Healing Rooms open Monday
The Healing Rooms of Jamestown, a nonprofit ministry focused on prayer for healing of physical, emotional and spiritual needs, as well as illnesses, are open from 6 to 7:30 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month at 2717 U.S. Highway 281 SE in Jamestown.
Healing Rooms are offered with no charge to visitors. Freewill donations will be taken.
The Healing Rooms of Jamestown are directly related to the Healing Rooms Ministry of Spokane, with the Rev. Cal Pierce serving as an adviser. The ministry is part of the International Association of Healing Rooms.
For more information, visit healingroomsnp.com or call (701) 355-4292.