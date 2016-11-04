Each Mercy Meal package costs less than $1 to create and includes six meals.

Mercy Meals of North Dakota is a nonprofit organization that allows volunteers to package nourishing food that will be delivered by the Orphan Grain Train to children in need throughout the world, according to its website.

"I think the reason I like to be involved with the Mercy Meals group is because it is meaningful for me that I am actually doing something that impacts the health of a child somewhere on the other side of the world," Eckstein said. "It is a hands-on experience, so it is not just raising money to give to somebody to do something."

She said the Mercy Meals that are being packed Saturday will all go to a system of schools in Liberia. Liberian Children's Ministry, which supports 13 schools in Liberia, will distribute the meals to schools. The schools will use the meals to feed children during the day.

"If they have enough, they can also send them home with the families, and the families can make them at home," she said.

Most of the volunteers packaging the meals on Saturday are members of Concordia Lutheran Church, Eckstein said. She has also asked other people in the community who have expressed an interest in the group, which includes some University of Jamestown students she met at the Community Block Party.

"It is actually a fun event and fun thing to do with a group of people you know," she said. "It really builds good camaraderie with people maybe you know but you don't spend a lot of time with. It is a good way to get our families involved because we have jobs on our assembly line, we have jobs you can do sitting down, and we have jobs that little kids can do."

Eckstein said about 50 volunteers will help package Mercy Meals. About 13 to 15 people are scheduled for each hour from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and some volunteers signed up to help for more than one hour.

If anyone is interested in volunteering at the event, contact Eckstein at (701) 658-9057, or go to Concordia Lutheran Church, 502 1st Ave. N, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If anyone is interested in hosting an event or for more information about Mercy Meals of North Dakota, call Eckstein at (701) 658-9057.