As I write to you as the current year Jamestown Ministerial Association president-elect may I suggest to your mind and heart today a narrative in this charged political climate, changing moral climate and culture of noise, that there are signs of God’s in-breaking kingdom and that we are not a kingdom people in exile, but rather a culture (as God’s people) who live in an age of incredible signs of God’s Spirit! You see, we want to only see what we see from day to day, but if we see with Holy Spirit lenses, we can see that the narrative of Acts is still ours to claim and to live in to in this present day.

So, what are some ways we identify the signs of God’s in-breaking kingdom among us? On the cusp of Advent we first observe that God is still reminding us that he is a sending God. He sent his son! He sent his son and sent him born of a virgin – fully God, but fully man – and as the Hebrews writer makes clear, he is the author and finisher of our faith. If we can see in these weeks beyond the commercialism that has taken front chair to Advent, we will once again see God’s in-breaking kingdom still powerful among us in the form of a baby in the Christ child!

How else do we see God’s in-breaking kingdom you ask? Well, from my perspective here in our city God’s fresh in-breaking presence and moving Spirit unfolds in a couple of women setting up a prayer and Bible-reading tent to allow for folks to intercede for city and nation. God’s in-breaking, ever present kingdom, unfolds in daily services provided via the Salvation Army, via the care of Kiwana’s club members to feed starving kids, via Jamestown Bread Basket services, via a cab driver sharing his faith, a high school teacher living into the teachings of Jesus while serving as a band teacher, math or history teacher. God’s in-breaking kingdom moves among us as some local ministers pray on Tuesday mornings and other local ministers gather to study weekly lectionary bible texts. His in-breaking kingdom bursts into our midst as we reflect on Christ-following dentists, chiropractors, social workers, hospital and hospice chaplains, Christian counselors, morticians and factory executives. We see God’s in-breaking kingdom seen in James Valley Youth for Christ as after-school services are provided along with other Bible studies. His in-breaking kingdom is manifest in Child Evangelism Fellowship summer clubs and after-school programming. His in-breaking kingdom unfolds at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Vorhees Chapel on the University of Jamestown campus as CRU-Ignite members gather to worship, pray and draw Christian strength from one another as UJ students. His in-breaking kingdom narrative unfolds in the countless hours you and I give to fasting and praying for people we know and love to one day enter into a personal relationship with Jesus Christ! All over this city God’s in-breaking kingdom has us as his people on the cusp (not heels) of Pentecostal moments in which his fully given Spirit is still working.

From my perspective as JMA president and pastor of a wonderful congregation here in our city – can I just suggest to you (God’s people) that ours is not a position of lament of a Christian narrative that seems silenced, but rather may I announce to us that God’s in-breaking kingdom among us is alive and robust in our city and is constantly echoing the words of Jesus from Luke 4 that in our very presence, now stands, the very essence of the in-breaking kingdom in the person and work of Jesus Christ our savior and king. Let’s get our heads up church, and let’s keep being and doing the works of God’s in-breaking kingdom, a kingdom without end!