Bedker to speak at Edgeley event
The ladies Christmas luncheon is at noon Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Harbor on Main Street in Edgeley.
The guest speaker for the event will be Donna Bedker, who was born and raised in the Jud area. She and her husband, David, have been longtime residents of the Edgeley area. Her message, "Getting Out of the Pit," will share of her love for the Lord and the strength she finds in her personal walk as a Christian.
Special music will be provided by Katrina Wiegel, Edgeley, and Jennifer Heller, Gackle.
Lunch will be served. Reservations are required by Monday, Nov. 28. A freewill donation is the ticket price for the event.
Attendees can bring a friend to enjoy some Christmas.
To make a reservation, call Pat at (701) 493-2528 or Stella at (701) 493-2449.