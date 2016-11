The Seventh-day Adventist Church in Jamestown will hold its Friendship Suppers from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

The menu is sloppy joes, potato soup, green beans and homemade bars for dessert. The meals are free, and attendees are encouraged to bring a friend or family members.

If a ride is needed, call Deb at (701) 269-9852.

Seventh-day Adventist Church is located at 1201 4th St. NE.

