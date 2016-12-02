Atonement to host Community Family Christmas Festival

“I think it is going to be a real big success,” said Sandy Heffernan, faith formation director at Atonement Lutheran. “We have put a lot of passion and work into it. Hopefully it is a yearround thing where we get bigger and bigger every year.”

The event is similar to the Community Music Festival that is held in the summer, but organizers wanted to allow people in the community to participate, she said. In the past a Christmas festival has been held at Atonement Lutheran, and entertainment was provided by musicians who were church members.

“We do have some entertainment from Atonement, but we have other entertainment throughout the city as well that said they would come,” she said. “There is so much talent within the community, and we would just like to be able to share it with everybody.”

Entertainers who will perform include the Atonement Adult Choir, String Quartet, Musical Therapy, Bernie and the Other Guys, Atonement Youth Choir, Tamara and Makenna Mathison, Jamestown High School Blue Jazz and Lloyd Fugleberg. Heffernan said there will be instruments, including violins, flutes, cellos and pianos, and “spectacular” voices. Santa Claus will also make an appearance.

Heffernan said musicians will perform a lot of holiday music.

“We are going to hear it in different tones and accents,” she said. “I just know it is going to be amazing.”

Organizers are still looking for entertainers. She said musicians don’t have to play musical instruments.

“We are taking any kind of form of entertainment,” she said. “We are looking for people who sing, and we have a young choir that just started that is going to be singing with us.”

If anyone is interested in performing during the Community Family Christmas Festival, call Heffernan at (701) 213-6140 or Atonement Lutheran Church at 252-4208

In addition to the music, there will be a supper for a freewill offering at 5:15 p.m. that includes knoephla, chicken noodle and vegetable soups, sandwiches and bars. Proceeds from the supper will go toward purchasing gift baskets for six families. The gift baskets might include movies, a Hugo’s gift card and a set of bath towels, but others could include different items, Heffernan said.

Heffernan said event organizers worked with the Salvation Army in Jamestown to decide which families to help with the organization’s Angel Tree Program. She said proceeds from the event will be used for the gift baskets, and the congregation will get three gifts for each of the families’ children.

Youth at Atonement Lutheran will also sell baked items - cream wafers, fudge, peanut butter cups and more

- that they are making today and Saturday. Proceeds from the bake sale will go toward trips the youth are going on. She said each child who works will get so much an hour.

Sixth- and seventh-graders are going to Minneapolis in June to work with families in poverty. And youth, eighth grade and older, will go to Chicago in the summer to do similar work.

mova@jamestownsun.com

(701) 952-8451