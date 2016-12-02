UPC Dream Team awarded grant

1) anti-human trafficking program 2) hospitality and relationship building with refugees, immigrants and international students.

The application was recently approved and the $10,000 check was presented to the team. The UPC congregation is now challenged to carry out these two programs, which the team has named HERRB, which stands for Hospitality, Education, Recognition, Relationship Building. The congregation will need to recognize opportunities to carry out its church’s mission statement, “Sharing Christ’s Love Through Service.” There will be updates on these two programs as these two new committees are organized and members of the church and community will be asked to participate in some of the events planned.

These programs will be developed and carried out over the next couple years and will hopefully be an integral part of the church’s mission.