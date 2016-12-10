Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Community prayer to meet today

    By Sun Staff Today at 7:27 a.m.
    The next Jamestown community prayer meeting will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m. today at New Hope Free Lutheran Church, 407 4th St. SE, in Jamestown. The community is welcome to attend.
    Explore related topics:LifereligionNew Hope Free Lutheran Churchprayer sessions
    Advertisement