Jamestown Sun
Community prayer to meet today
By
Sun Staff
Today at 7:27 a.m.
The next Jamestown community prayer meeting will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m. today at New Hope Free Lutheran Church, 407 4th St. SE, in Jamestown. The community is welcome to attend.
