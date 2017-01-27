The event kicks off with time for socializing and eating hors d’oeuvres at 6 p.m., and Mary Beth Carlson, a pianist and composer, and vocalist Debi Kilde will perform at 7 p.m.

“They are extremely talented, gifted and very entertaining and fun,” Knutson said. “They are very engaging entertainers.”

The event is a fundraiser for Victory Christian School, which opened its doors this year to students through fifth grade, but the school only has students through fourth grade. Prior to this year, school was only offered to prekindergarten and kindergarten students. Thirty-two students from kindergarten through fourth grade are enrolled at the school.

LaDeen Knutson, director of Victory Christian School, said the school will use all proceeds from the event for day-to-day operating expenses, curriculum, facility improvements that are needed and scholarships for students.

The event is called a fundraiser/foodraiser because attendees are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item that will be donated to Jamestown Salvation Army’s food pantry.

Knutson said Thrivent Financial helped offset costs to hold the event.

Carlson performs nationally as a pianist and speaker at many events, and she was a lead pianist at Nordstrom Mall of America for about 15 years, according to her website. She has produced and recorded 26 albums of piano orchestral music.

Kilde is the daughter of the Rev. John Kilde, who is a part-time associate pastor at Victory Lutheran Church. She is a versatile singer who can sing almost any style of music, including pop, country, gospel, musical theater, jazz, contemporary Christian and rock, according to her website.

Knutson said Carlson and Kilde have previously performed together.

Tickets for the event are $50 per person and are available at the door. To purchase tickets, call Victory Lutheran Church at 251-1570.

Attendees will also have opportunities to donate more funds to Victory Christian School at the event. Attendees will have a chance to dedicate a song to an individual who is present, and an entertainer will perform that song. The individual who the song is dedicated to will also get roses. Knutson said there will be different categories and ranges for donations, and the size of the donation will determine the amount of flowers the individual receives.

Knutson said the event is open to everybody in the community and not just to members of Victory Lutheran Church.

“They need to just bring a nonperishable item, be ready to pay for tickets and come enjoy the yummy hors d’oeuvres and good entertainment,” she said.

