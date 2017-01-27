First Assembly to hold dinner, classes

The dinner starts at 5:15 p.m. and costs $3 per person or no more than $10 per family. Following the meal, evening classes begin at 6:30 p.m.

There are many different groups to attend, including Kidz Konnect for ages kindergarten through fifth grade, youth group for youth in middle school and high school, a college and career group starts at 9 p.m., a men's group, a women's group and a small group.

Nursery is also provided.

Information on times and places can be found at www.ourheartispeople.com or by calling the church office at 252-4092.

Jamestown First Assembly is located at 1720 8th Ave. SW, across from Conlin’s Furniture.