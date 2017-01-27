First Assembly to hold dinner, classes
Jamestown First Assembly is inviting everyone to attend Wednesday evening dinner and one of its family night classes held each Wednesday evening.
The dinner starts at 5:15 p.m. and costs $3 per person or no more than $10 per family. Following the meal, evening classes begin at 6:30 p.m.
There are many different groups to attend, including Kidz Konnect for ages kindergarten through fifth grade, youth group for youth in middle school and high school, a college and career group starts at 9 p.m., a men's group, a women's group and a small group.
Nursery is also provided.
Information on times and places can be found at www.ourheartispeople.com or by calling the church office at 252-4092.
Jamestown First Assembly is located at 1720 8th Ave. SW, across from Conlin’s Furniture.