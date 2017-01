Friendship Suppers set at SDA

The Seventh-day Adventist Church in Jamestown will hold its Friendship Suppers from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

The menu is cheese buttons, baked beans, pineapple rice, carrot and celery sticks and cookies for dessert. The meals are free, and attendees are encouraged to bring a friend or family members.

If a ride is needed, call Deb at (701) 269-9852. Seventh-day Adventist Church is located at 1201 4th St. NE.