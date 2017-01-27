Christian Bible talk set for Sunday

Speakers are Becky Kelbert and Janet Klenk.

The purpose of the talk is to share and encourage the faith, love and hope that Jesus shared with the world using the Bible as text. The Bible talks will also include a few hymns and a prayer.

There are no fees or collections. Everyone is welcome.

Talks are also planned at the same time on Sundays in February.

For more information, call (319) 939-0949.