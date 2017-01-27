Ferrin, Favors to speak at UPC

The speakers will be Evangelists Bill and Sylvia Ferrin. The Ferrins have traveled extensively throughout the United States since they began ministering full time in 1999. Their ministry has also taken them to Canada, Asia and the Middle East.

Everyone is welcome to attend these services located at 1201 6th Ave. SE as the Ferrins minister in song and preaching.

The church will also host Jeremy and Khrista Favors, missionaries to Luxembourg, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1. The public is welcome to attend and hear about the work being done in Luxembourg.

Jeremy Favors has been involved in ministry since 2006, serving in various capacities including student pastor, outreach director and pastor's assistant. Khrista Favors was raised on the mission field, helping her parents plant churches in Bolivia, South America and Barcelona, Spain.

During a 15-month Associates in Missions appointment to Luxembourg, the Favors started new mission work in Luxembourg City. They received missionary appointment in 2015 and are anxious to return to Luxembourg and share the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Jamestown United Pentecostal Church is located at 1201 6th Ave. SE. Transportation is available by calling 252-5951 or 252-1472.