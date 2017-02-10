UPC Youth collect for Souper Bowl of Caring

Youth at United Presbyterian Church in Jamestown collected food items for Souper Bowl Sunday along with special offerings that totaled $224. The food items and money will be shared with the food pantries at Salvation Army and Community Action Region VI. Souper Bowl of Caring is when youth across the nation work to fight hunger and poverty in their own communities around the time of the Super Bowl football game. Pictured, from left, are Ian Ford, Jozelyn Ford and Thomas Allmer, who are in Brian Miller's middle school Sunday school class. Not pictured is Ariel Teboh. Special to The Jamestown Sun