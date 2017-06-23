Kulm Baptist Church to celebrate 125 years

KULM, N.D. — A church that started with a Swedish Baptist heritage will celebrate its 125th anniversary Sunday, June 25.

“Our theme is ‘Celebrating God’s Faithfulness to All Generations,’” said the Rev. Dallas Johnson, pastor at Kulm Baptist Church. “That is a good time for me to give him thanks for helping us survive for 125 years, and looking for him to keeping on doing that.”

Lynda Gackle, a lifelong member of Kulm Baptist Church and one of the organizers of the church’s celebration, said the church has had preachers who always preached the Bible.

“We are based on prayer and support from God’s word,” she said.

Kulm Baptist Church is affiliated with Converge, which was previously Baptist General Conference and Converge Worldwide.

Kulm Baptist Church began as Swedish Baptist Church on July 4, 1892, according to the book “Kulm, ND, 125 Years, 1892-2017.” The church was located in Swede Township and cost $664.90 to build. An addition was built and rededicated on June 27, 1909, along with a parsonage sometime between 1912 and 1914, before a building fund was established in 1945.

Members voted to have all services held in English on April 6, 1937.

The upper structure for the new church was built in 1948, and the old church was torn down in 1949.

Swedish Baptist Church became Kulm Baptist Church in 1953. Kulm Baptist Church was moved from its location in Swede Township to its present location in Kulm on Nov. 19, 1962. The cost to move the church and finish the basement and entry cost about $40,000.

Johnson said the church being around for 125 years is because of God’s faithfulness. If God isn’t working in people’s lives, churches can’t survive, he said.

“It also says a lot about the people and their faithfulness and willingness to serve,” he said.

Gackle said attendance has gone up and down and has had up to 120 people attending regularly. The average attendance is about 50 people, she said.

Johnson said the church has gotten some new families, but the town is getting smaller and so have the number of people attending church.

“But who knows what is around the corner,” Johnson said.

As for the church being around for another 125 years, Johnson said it depends on faith.

“We know God is faithful, so it is kind of up to us to let him work through us and keep it going.”

The church will celebrate its 125th anniversary with a community worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and a catered meal shortly after noon. A new sign that was donated by a church member and her family will be dedicated at 2:15 p.m. and Communion and a worship service will be held at 2:30 p.m. After the worship service, the church will hold an event called “fika,” which is a Swedish word for coffee and food.

mova@jamestownsun.com

(701) 952-8451