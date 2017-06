Jamestown First Assembly’s Kids On The Move will take part in the Stutsman County Fair on Thursday, June 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. The Children’s Ministries department from the church will be doing face painting, hand out Popsicles to fair goers and have a drawing for an iPod shuffle that will take place at 6:45 p.m. Kids ages K-6 grade are invited to put their name in that drawing, and the drawing for the prizes that will be given away in August at a picnic.