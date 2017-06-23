Friendship Suppers set at SDA

The menu is super links, which is a vegetarian hot dog, with all the trimmings (ketchup, mustard, relish), calico beans, Hanson cole slaw, fruit and banana bread. The meals are free, and attendees are encouraged to bring a friend or family members.

If a ride is needed, call Deb at (701) 269-9852.

Seventh-day Adventist Church is located at 1201 4th St. NE.