Spilde to speak at Victory service

The Gideons International is an Association of Christian business and professional men and their wives dedicated to telling people about Jesus through associating together for service, sharing personal testimony, and by providing Bibles and New Testaments. While often recognized for their work with hotels, Gideons International also places and distributes Scriptures in strategic locations so they are available to those who want them, as well as to those who may not know they need them.

Victory Lutheran is located at 510 9th Ave. SW. For more information, call 251-1570.